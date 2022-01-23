A new initiative called “Pick-up for a Pint” started across the state over the weekend and a couple of breweries in the Tennessee Valley participated.
Two groups, Chattanooga Brewing Company and Wanderlinger Brewing Company, aligned with other breweries statewide to put down their mugs to pick up trash in the cold Saturday morning.
"Picking up trash making our community a little nicer and also free beer,” said volunteer Alan Blashaw.
This was the first round of cleanups throughout West, Middle and East Tennessee.
“I originally saw it online,” said Bradshaw.
According to organizers, 22 breweries were participating in the initiative “Pick-up for a Pint.”
"Lotta masks lotta cigarette butts....definitely still got a few full bags of trash,” said Blahshaw.
There was plenty of trash to be picked up. The Wanderlinger group said they ended up with 41 bags of trash, a bike and a headboard. The Chattanooga Brewing Company picked up dozens of litter as well.
"Very overlooked, there is a lot of trash,” said Lauri Napier the sales representative with the Chattanooga Brewing Company.
"It's part of the Tennessee Brewers Guild, Keep Tennessee Beautiful, PitchinTennessee," said Wanderlinger owner Chris Dial.
After the cleanup was finished, each participant was rewarded with a free pint of brew. Some grabbed it right after others received a token.
"What better way to do it, spend your day out in the woods come in for a beer,” said Dial.
"Being together with likeminded people who want to keep our environment clean and have a beer afterwards is a fantastic way to move,” said volunteer Sam Snider.
"It's helping save the environment in a small little way,” said Dial.
If you’d like to keep updated with litter cleaning events you can to https://www.pitchintn.com/.