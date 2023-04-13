On Wednesday, TPC Printing & Packaging announced a $21 million expansion along with the anticipated addition of nearly 100 jobs in East Ridge.
The 99-year-old company plans to add a new 60,000 square foot expansion connecting with TPC’s existing 150,000 square foot manufacturing plant by October, adding more than 90 new jobs.
TPC specializes in printing and folding containers for cosmetics, spirits, fulfillment and fashion companies.
Founded in 1924, the company has operated in East Ridge for 54 of its nearly 100-year-old history.
“I want to thank the Schmissrauter family for their involvement and commitment to East Ridge,” East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams said. “The City of East Ridge is extremely excited for the future expansion of TPC’s printing and packaging operations. TPC’s job creation and investments are among the major reasons the City of East Ridge is a great place to live, work and play. We are confident TPC will continue to prosper and succeed,” the East Ridge City Mayor said.
Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp also commented on the announcement, and said, “I’m excited TPC has chosen to expand in Hamilton County and invest in our community and workforce. This family-owned company has thrived even through two world wars and the Great Depression – it remains a leader across North America in folding carton manufacturing.”