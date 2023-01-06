The annual celebration of the slight pre-historic and impressive Sandhill Cranes is set for January 14-15.
Popular with birders and wildlife fans, the 32nd Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival will be held at the Hiwassee Refuge, Cherokee Removal Memorial Park, and Birchwood Community Center.
Nearly 20,000 of the amazing creatures, complete with their raspy screeches, migrate to spend the winter at the Hiwassee Refuge.
Beginning in the early 1990s, the recovering population of eastern sandhill cranes began stopping at the Hiwassee Refuge on their way to and from their wintering grounds in Georgia and Florida, the TWRA says.
Visitors can also view cranes and other birds from the shelter house above the confluence of the Hiwassee and Tennessee Rivers.
This free event runs 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily and includes shuttle transportation from the Birchwood Community Center, where all guests must park, to the Cherokee Removal Memorial Park and the Hiwassee Refuge.
Volunteers will be present, with spotting scopes that allow for an up-close view of not only sandhill cranes but many waterfowl and bald eagles.
The event also allows visitors to learn about the area's Native American history, with the nearby Cherokee Removal Memorial that features Native American folklore specialists. They will present artifacts and objects used in everyday life by Native American inhabitants in the Hiwassee River area.
More information can be found on the TWRA's website.