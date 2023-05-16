The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth released its annual 2023 County Profiles in Child Well-Being report.
Coming in overall at 41st, Hamilton County is in the top half of Tennessee counties in child well-being.
Hamilton County's strongest indicator is the percentage of children living below the federal poverty line, where the county ranks 16th. Hamilton also performs well in the number of children who were victims of abuse or neglect at 8.5 per 1,000.
Opportunities for improvement show that the county's biggest challenge is in the percentage of households in the county experiencing a severe housing cost burden, where it ranks 86th.
Areas for improvement are also shown in the percentage of high school students graduating on time.
You can see the full report here and navigate findings by county.