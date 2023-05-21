Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga
Ironman 70.3 returned to the Tennessee Valley this weekend. 

This race featured the women’s pro field (the men’s pro field had their own race at last weekend’s 70.3 Gulf coast – watch the replay here

Just after 11 a.m., officials named Paula Findlay the Pro Women's champion in Chattanooga's Ironman 70.3. 

Canadian Paula Findlay lined up for her third race in a month as she planned to take on her first 70.3 win of the season. 

Athletes had the chance to race along a 1.4-mile swim down the Tennessee River, a 56-mile bike through historic Chickamauga, and a 13.1-mile run through downtown Chattanooga before culminating at Ross’s Landing for one of the most electric finish lines on the IRONMAN 70.3 circuit.

