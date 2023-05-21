Ironman 70.3 returned to the Tennessee Valley this weekend.
This race featured the women’s pro field (the men’s pro field had their own race at last weekend’s 70.3 Gulf coast – watch the replay here.
Just after 11 a.m., officials named Paula Findlay the Pro Women's champion in Chattanooga's Ironman 70.3.
Canadian Paula Findlay lined up for her third race in a month as she planned to take on her first 70.3 win of the season.
The 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga Women's Pro Podium!— IRONMAN Triathlon (@IRONMANtri) May 21, 2023
🥇 Paula Findlay 4:09:44
🥈 Danielle Lewis 4:15:02
🥉 Jeanni Metzler 4:15:37
🎥 presented by @AthleticBrewing | #IM703Chatt #IRONMANtri #AnythingIsPossible pic.twitter.com/KfXGlZuMrz
Athletes had the chance to race along a 1.4-mile swim down the Tennessee River, a 56-mile bike through historic Chickamauga, and a 13.1-mile run through downtown Chattanooga before culminating at Ross’s Landing for one of the most electric finish lines on the IRONMAN 70.3 circuit.
Meet the winners and stay up-to-date on all the athletes here: