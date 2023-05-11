The class of 2023 will graduate from high school this month. Each of their high school years has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. From their freshman year forward, they have been masking, socially distancing, and remote learning. Many of their sporting events and social gatherings were cancelled. How did this affect their high school education? We asked them in this School Patrol report.
Unlike any other senior class in history, the class of 2023 has dealt with numerous interruptions, starts and stops in their learning. The pandemic moved classes to Zoom, with teachers struggling to adapt.
Mackenzie Mobley of Marion County High School said, "Teachers are so used to talking in person, it was hard for them to adjust. For me it was like watching a movie on my laptop. I wasn't learning."
Of course, academic classes are just part of the high school experience. Social events and athletic programs also form solid friendships and long memories. Those too, were often adversely affected by pandemic safety protocols. Contact sports like wrestling were of particular concern.
Bradley Central senior wrestler Knox Watson said, "The coaches had to be really cautious. We'd have to mop the mats every 30 minutes, and take lots of cleaning breaks, and then turn on the fan, which would suck all the air out."
Bradley Central High School principal Patrick Spangler was in his first year when the COVID scare shut schools down from March 13, 2020 through the end of the school year. The situation wasn't ideal, but it gave his staff an opportunity to reach out to students like never before, even delivering meals to their homes.
Spangler said, "We loaded up the buses, put the meals on the buses, and dropped the food off at their homes. In many cases, these were places many of our staff had never had a chance to visit before."
Going into this class's sophomore year in the fall of 2020, most schools cautiously reopened, with a mix of in-person and remote learning.
By the summer of 2021, there was optimism in the air. But that fall, as their junior year began, the Delta variant of COVID put a stop to that, soon to be followed by the Omicron variant. The masks were back on, limiting the basics, like everyday conversations.
Senior Bailey Lockhart of Bradley Central said, "A lot of my peers and myself, we just don't have as much experience in social interactions, that hinders us in the future, because most jobs require social interaction."
Gradually during the current school year, the seniors who had endured three years of stop-and-start learning have finally been able to enjoy the full high school experience.
Marion County High senior Trystan Hardesty said, "I'm glad I grew up with the class I did. They're my friends. We all went through this pandemic. It made us better people."
Much of the credit, they say, goes to their teachers. Each of the seniors singled out their principals (Patrick Spangler of Bradley Central and Larry Ziegler of Marion County High.) Students with underlying health issues were extra cautious, and teachers made the necessary adjustments.
Emilee Perry of Bradley Central said, "My teachers kept me connected, via video and other methods. They didn't have to do that, but they did."
When they graduate, and later begin their work careers, they may be more prepared than most for the changes that have been implemented in post-COVID America.
Ansh Patel of Marion County High said, "We're probably the most unique class ever, and I'm kinda proud, but it kinda sucks. We're prepared for the real world."
The Class of 2023 taught us to be patient, be flexible, and rise to the occasion. And they hope they will be the only class with so many interruptions, adjustments, and inconveniences.
Trystan Hardesty of Marion County said, "It makes me want the first two years back, really bad. and i hope the freshman class coming in now will have a totally normal experience."
This may come as a surprise, but in most of our counties in the Tennessee Valley, graduation rates did not suffer during the pandemic. In fact, in 8 of the 9 school districts we surveyed, graduation rates actually increased. In Hamilton County, the rate for the 2019-20 school year was 87 percent, which increased to 88.7 percent last year.
The numbers were similar among African Americans and Hispanic students.
Bradley County had a large increase, going from 93.8 percent to 96.3 percent. Cleveland City Schools increased from 90 percent to 91.3 percent. Walker County Georgia increased from 88.1 percent to 91.5 percent. Catoosa County increased from 87.8 percent to 89.5 percent.
Dade County's graduation rate shot up from 80.7 percent in 2019, to 91.5% last year. In Marion County, the numbers increased slightly from 87.8 to 88.1 percent. In Whitfield County, the rate increased from 86.8 percent to 89 percent.
The only county to show a significant decrease was Sequatchie County, dropping from 90 percent to 84 percent during that same period.