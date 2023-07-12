2023 Fall Plant Sale and Festival at Crabtree Farms to make its return in September

Mark your calendars for the 2023 Fall Plant Sale and Festival at Crabtree Farms!
Organizers are inviting the community to the farm for a day of community, connection, and plants for the return of its Fall Plant Sale and Festival.
The plant sale and festival is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 23rd.
Attendees can shop from several plants, including the native echinacea.
All proceeds directly support Crabtree’s educational programs for youth and adults, including the 30-bed community garden program that launched in 2021 to provide food access for neighbors in the community.