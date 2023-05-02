The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office and Walker County Sheriff’s Office will be holding the 2023 Battle of the Badge Blood Drive.
The annual competition between Walker County Sheriff's Office and Catoosa County Sheriff's Office to see who can save the most lives in one day.
Three blood mobiles will be at the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 105 South Duke Street in LaFayette for the competition on Friday, May 26.
The blood drive will run from 10:00am to 5:00pm.
You can click here to schedule a time to donate your blood.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.