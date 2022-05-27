The Department of Veterans Affairs Chattanooga National Cemetery will host a Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony.
The department says the ceremony will be accompanied by speeches, a moment of silence, and the playing of Taps, rifle volley on Mon., May 30 at 11 a.m.
This will be the first public Memorial Day Ceremony since 2019.
Captain Kevin West, USN (ret) will be the keynote speaker at the 2022 Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony.
The ceremony will last approximately one hour at the Chattanooga National Cemetery Pavilion.
All parking is at the National Guard Armory, with shuttle services to the ceremony provided by VVA Post 203, Wilson Funeral Home and CARTA.
All attendees are encouraged to adhere to CDC guidelines, wear masks and maintain physical distancing from other attendees to limit the transmission of COVID-19.