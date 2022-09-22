Here's what will be closed and what drivers should expect during this weekend's Ironman Chattanooga.
DOWNTOWN ELECTRIC SHUTTLE UPDATE:
The free CARTA Electric Shuttle Downtown will be operating on a modified schedule Sunday, September 25th between CARTA Shuttle Park South (at the Chattanooga Choo Choo) and Shuttle Park North (Aquarium/IMAX).
The first shuttles will begin at 4:00 AM and leave every 5-10 minutes. The last shuttle will depart at 12:20 AM on Monday, September 26th.
These roads and intersections will be closed until 8 p.m. on Monday Sept. 26th for the IRONMAN setup, race, and take-down.
— Riverside Drive/Riverfront Parkway between Aquarium Way and Molly Lane.
— Chestnut Street between Aquarium Way and Riverfront Parkway.
— Power Alley from the parking lot to Riverfront Parkway.
— Southbound Veterans Bridge ramp to Riverside Drive.
Sept. 25th - Race Day
The intersections of St Elmo Avenue and Virginia Avenue at West 45th Street will be 4-way stops from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 25th for the IRONMAN bike portion.
All streets crossing these routes will be controlled by Chattanooga police officers:
— Right eastbound lane of Riverfront Parkway between Molly Lane and Market Street.
— Right southbound lane of Market Street between West 20th Street and West 40th Street.
— West 40th Street between Alton Park Boulevard and Tennessee Avenue.
— I-24 on-ramp and southbound off-ramp at Market Street.
Cyclists will also be on Tennessee Avenue and St Elmo Avenue to the state line, riding with traffic.
All streets crossing these routes will be controlled by Chattanooga police officers from 12:25 p.m. on Sunday - 1:00 a.m. on Monday to give right-of-way to the runners for the IRONMAN run portion:
— Right eastbound lane of Frazier Avenue between Forest Avenue and the Veterans Bridge.
— Right northbound lane of Barton Avenue between Frazier Avenue and Baker Street.
— Right northbound lane of the Veterans Bridge between East Third Street and Barton Avenue.
— Right westbound lane of Amnicola Highway between Old Curtain Pole Road and Lindsay Street.
— Riverside Drive between Lindsay Street and Molly Lane.
— Battery Place off-ramp from Riverside Drive.
— Aquarium Way between Riverside Drive and Walnut Street.