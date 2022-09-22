Here's what will be closed and what drivers should expect during this weekend's Ironman Chattanooga.

DOWNTOWN ELECTRIC SHUTTLE UPDATE:

The free CARTA Electric Shuttle Downtown will be operating on a modified schedule Sunday, September 25th between CARTA Shuttle Park South (at the Chattanooga Choo Choo) and Shuttle Park North (Aquarium/IMAX).

The first shuttles will begin at 4:00 AM and leave every 5-10 minutes. The last shuttle will depart at 12:20 AM on Monday, September 26th.

These roads and intersections will be closed until 8 p.m. on Monday Sept. 26th for the IRONMAN setup, race, and take-down.

— Riverside Drive/Riverfront Parkway between Aquarium Way and Molly Lane.

— Chestnut Street between Aquarium Way and Riverfront Parkway.

— Power Alley from the parking lot to Riverfront Parkway.

— Southbound Veterans Bridge ramp to Riverside Drive.

 

— Riverside Drive/Riverfront Parkway between Aquarium Way and Molly Lane.

— Chestnut Street between Aquarium Way and Riverfront Parkway.

— Power Alley from the parking lot to Riverfront Parkway.

— Southbound Veterans Bridge ramp to Riverside Drive.

Sept. 25th - Race Day

The intersections of St Elmo Avenue and Virginia Avenue at West 45th Street will be 4-way stops from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 25th for the IRONMAN bike portion. 

All streets crossing these routes will be controlled by Chattanooga police officers:

— Right eastbound lane of Riverfront Parkway between Molly Lane and Market Street.

— Right southbound lane of Market Street between West 20th Street and West 40th Street.

— West 40th Street between Alton Park Boulevard and Tennessee Avenue.

— I-24 on-ramp and southbound off-ramp at Market Street.

Cyclists will also be on Tennessee Avenue and St Elmo Avenue to the state line, riding with traffic.

Download PDF SUNDAY IRONMAN BIKE ROUTE:

All streets crossing these routes will be controlled by Chattanooga police officers from 12:25 p.m. on Sunday - 1:00 a.m. on Monday to give right-of-way to the runners for the IRONMAN run portion:

— Right eastbound lane of Frazier Avenue between Forest Avenue and the Veterans Bridge.

— Right northbound lane of Barton Avenue between Frazier Avenue and Baker Street.

— Right northbound lane of the Veterans Bridge between East Third Street and Barton Avenue.

— Right westbound lane of Amnicola Highway between Old Curtain Pole Road and Lindsay Street.

— Riverside Drive between Lindsay Street and Molly Lane.

— Battery Place off-ramp from Riverside Drive.

— Aquarium Way between Riverside Drive and Walnut Street.

Download PDF SUNDAY IRONMAN RUNNING ROUTE:
Download PDF IRONMAN SWIM COURSE MAP

 View the full list of events and race schedule HERE. 

Tags

Recommended for you