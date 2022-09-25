More than 2,000 registered athletes were expected to participate in the 2022 Little Debbie IRONMAN Chattanooga this weekend.
Just before 5 p.m., the first athlete to cross the finish line was Drew Jordan from Spokane County, Washington.
CLICK HERE to track athletes and/or view the 2022 Ironman results.
