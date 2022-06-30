On Independence Day, Monday, July 4, 2022, solid waste and recycling of residential properties by City of Chattanooga Department of Public Works staff will be collected as scheduled.
Containers must be placed along the curb for collection no later than 7:00 am.
The following will be closed on Independence Day, Monday, July 4, 2022, and resume regular hours on Tuesday, July 5, 2022:
- The City Landfill located off Birchwood Pike in Harrison, TN
- Household Hazardous Waste Facility
- Wood Recycle Center
- Refuse Collection CentersRecycle Collection Centers
Any additional questions can be directed to 311.