we're closed

Each year, the City of Chattanooga’s Department of Community Development Community Centers close for repairs and maintenance. 

The following will be closed from Monday, August 15th  - Friday, August 19th, and resume regular hours on Monday, August 22nd:

  • Avondale - 1305 Dodson Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37406
  • Cromwell - 3940 Camellia Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37421
  • Eastdale - 1312 Moss St, Chattanooga, TN 37411
  • Francis B. Wyatt - 406 Colville St, Chattanooga, TN 37405
  • Hixson - 5401 School Dr, Hixson, TN 37343
  • John A. Patten - 3202 Kellys Ferry Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37419
  • North Chattanooga - 406 May St, Chattanooga, TN 37405
  • South Chattanooga - 1151 W 40th St, Chattanooga, TN 37409
  • Westside - 1201 Poplar St, Chattanooga, TN 37402

The following will be closed from Monday, August 22nd  - Friday, August 26th, and resume regular hours on Monday, August 29th:

  • Brainerd - 1010 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411
  • Carver - 600 N Orchard Knob Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404
  • East Chattanooga - 2409 Dodson Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37406
  • Glenwood - 2610 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404
  • Shepherd - 2124 Shepherd Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421
  • Tyner - 6900 Ty Hi Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37421
  • Washington Hills - 4628 Oakwood Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37416

