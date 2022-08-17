Each year, the City of Chattanooga’s Department of Community Development Community Centers close for repairs and maintenance.
The following will be closed from Monday, August 15th - Friday, August 19th, and resume regular hours on Monday, August 22nd:
- Avondale - 1305 Dodson Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37406
- Cromwell - 3940 Camellia Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37421
- Eastdale - 1312 Moss St, Chattanooga, TN 37411
- Francis B. Wyatt - 406 Colville St, Chattanooga, TN 37405
- Hixson - 5401 School Dr, Hixson, TN 37343
- John A. Patten - 3202 Kellys Ferry Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37419
- North Chattanooga - 406 May St, Chattanooga, TN 37405
- South Chattanooga - 1151 W 40th St, Chattanooga, TN 37409
- Westside - 1201 Poplar St, Chattanooga, TN 37402
The following will be closed from Monday, August 22nd - Friday, August 26th, and resume regular hours on Monday, August 29th:
- Brainerd - 1010 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411
- Carver - 600 N Orchard Knob Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404
- East Chattanooga - 2409 Dodson Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37406
- Glenwood - 2610 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404
- Shepherd - 2124 Shepherd Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421
- Tyner - 6900 Ty Hi Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37421
- Washington Hills - 4628 Oakwood Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37416