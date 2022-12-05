Runoff Election Day is tomorrow in Georgia. Voters are choosing between Senator Raphael Warnock and his opponent Herschel Walker.
In November, Warnock ended the election night with 30,000 more votes than Walker, but did not receive more than 50% of the votes. On Tuesday, that percentage won't matter.
In less than 24 hours, polling places across the peach state will open for the runoff election.
Incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock or Republican Candidate Herschel Walker will be named Georgia's next Senator by the end of the night.
“We deserve a senator in Georgia who actually knows what he's talking about,” Warnock said.
“We need warriors out there. We don't need politicians. We need people that are going to fight for this country,” Walker said.
Both parties have made their finial pitches for senate, hoping to catch the eye of Georgians.
Inflation and abortion are some of the hot topics between the two.
“Are you ready to win this election?” Warnock said.
“We got to do it together. And that's how we going to win,” Walker said.
Danielle Montgomery, Director of Elections for Walker County, Georgia, said about 7,200 people early voted for the runoff and just over 900 absentee ballots were mailed back.
“I think it is higher than usual for a runoff situation,” Montgomery said.
She believes the turnout could've been higher, but many election offices in North Georgia chose not to open on Saturdays for early voting because of staffing issues.
Montgomery said voters should look for their assigned precincts to cast their ballot on Tuesday.
“If they don't know where that is, they can call us at 706-638-4349 or they can visit our website walkercountyelections.com or they can visit my voter page that the Secretary of State hosts,” Montgomery said.
Across the state of Georgia, polling places will be open from seven in the morning until seven in the evening.