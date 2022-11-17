2022 Christmas lights tracker

It's time to celebrate the Christmas season!
We want to share the joy of the season with you, our Local 3 viewers. It's a safe activity that we can enjoy from our warm and comfortable cars.
But we need your help.
If you'd like the public to see your holiday handiwork and Christmas decorating skills, let us know – send an email to Local 3 with the address and city, and we'll add it to our interactive map below.
Maybe you've got that neighbor who starts planning in January for a holiday extravaganza? We'll add them too!
You can also send us businesses that have gone over the top with their decorating as well because we all want to enjoy the lights!
Send your suggestions to us and we'll add them to the map!