As the curtain comes down on the 2021-2022 Broadway season at the Tivoli Theatre, work is already underway in preparation for next year.
"So this is going to be one of our best seasons ever," said Tivoli Theatre CEO Nick Wilkinson. "It'll be our sixth season of Broadway."
Wilkinson is gearing up for a big year for the 2022-2023 Broadway season.
"These are the same shows that are in New York or Atlanta or Nashville but nowadays they're in Chattanooga," said Wilkinson.
He said these shows get even bigger this upcoming year with bigger titles and longer premiere times in Chattanooga.
"There's really no show that we can't handle so we're excited about the big shows we have this year, honestly probably two of the biggest shows we've ever had," said Wilkinson.
Shows for the 2022-2023 season include 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' 'Chicago,' and 'My Fair Lady.'
Wilkinson said it's the start of the season that excites everyone.
"So this year we have Ain't Too Proud, the story about the Temptations, one of the most iconic American music bands out there," said Wilkinson. "A group that had to suffer a lot of trials and tribulations."
As well as how the season will come to a close.
"We cap off the week with Dear Evan Hansen, which is another full week of Broadway shows here in Chattanooga later next year," said Wilkinson.
He said the cherry on top is bringing back both actors and production crews who may have struggled in the past due to the pandemic.
"Having all these people back to work really gratifying for us," said Wilkinson. "We like to think we drive a big part of the entrainment economy here in Chattanooga. Being able to have all of our employees back at full capacity and have these touring shows back at full capacity, it's really satisfying to us."
You can get tickets in advance by visting the Tivoli's website here or by calling the box office.
The first show, Ain't Too Proud to Beg, premieres on October 4th.