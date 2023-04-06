On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Dalton to visit the Qcells plant.
In January, the company announced the $2.5 billion expansion of their solar manufacturing operations in Whitfield County's Carbondale Business Park, which is expected to add 510 jobs. President Biden has credited his economic plan for delivering this investment to the Peach State, and the vice president's stop tomorrow is part of their "Investing in America" tour.
Over the past 200 years, several presidents and vice presidents have traveled to the Scenic City for official business and personal time.
Vice President Kamala Harris will be touching down in Dalton, Georgia on Thursday, but she isn't the first presidential figure to visit the Tennessee Valley.
Here's a look back:
The first of many presidential visits was by President James Monroe when he visited the Brainerd Mission in 1819.
Over the next 120 years, former Presidents Andrew Jackson, Rutherford Hayes, Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley, Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, William Howard Taft, and Warren Harding all paid a visit to the area.
Then in 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt gave a speech at the Chickamauga Dam.
Fast forward to 1964, when President Lyndon B. Johnson made a campaign stop at the airport.
Followed by President Richard Nixon, Vice President Gerald Ford and President Jimmy Carter all making appearances in Chattanooga.
In 1987, President Ronald Reagan ate lunch with local high school students before speaking at a high school graduation at McKenzie Arena.
President George H.W. Bush campaigned for re-election in Chattanooga back in 1992. Following his first visit during the 2000 election, President George W. Bush flew Air Force One to Chattanooga in 2007. He spoke about health care reform at Erlanger before finishing off his visit with lunch at Porker's BBQ.
This visit may be a little familiar. In 2013, former President Barack Obama gave a speech at Amazon on Enterprise South about a tax deal.
In January 2016, President Joe Biden, who was VP at the time, spoke at UTC to honor the five servicemen who lost their lives during the July 16, terrorist attack in Chattanooga.
In 2018, Vice President Mike Pence landed in the Tennessee Valley to support Georgia Mayor Brian Kemp. His visit was followed up just days later by former President Donald Trump, who held a rally in Chattanooga and spoke exclusively to Local 3's Greg Glover.
Trump came to the Tennessee Valley two more times, once in 2020 and again in 2021 to campaign for Georgia's US Senate candidates ahead of a runoff election.
Vice President Kamala Harris will be added to this extensive list of presidential and vice presidential figures who've visited the Tennessee Valley.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for continuing coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris's visit.