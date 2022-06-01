UPDATE: Chattanooga police say officers responded to a report of a person shot on May 31, 2022 at approximately 11:42 p.m. in the 1200 block of Grove Street.
Upon arrival, Officers located a 20-year-old female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non life threatening injury.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
Investigators learned that the victim may have been involved in a disorder with several other parties just prior to being shot.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police say a woman was shot on Grove St last night.
CPD says the victim has non-life threatening injuries.
The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating the shooting at this time.
Stay with Local 3 and this story develops.