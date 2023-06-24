Two years ago, on this day in Surfside, Florida, 98 people killed and hundreds of others were suddenly injured in a condo collapse.
This weekend, the victims were honored a yard away from where the building once stood.
Around 1 am this morning, around the same time the Champlain Towers collapsed the community in South Florida gathered to light a torch remembering those killed.
Chattanooga native, Kevin Spiegel, lost his wife, Judy in the collapse.
She was home in her 6-story apartment alone when the building crumbled.
Kevin Spiegel and Judy were married for 40 years and have three children and grandchildren together.
Her husband says she was a great mother, grand mother, and friend.
Spiegel says this weekend has been emotional for the families and victims involved, but says the community in South Florida have been supportive.
"You know that's why we are all here this weekend to commemorate her life and all the good deeds she has done for the communities that we lived in," said Kevin Spiegel.
He says he is proud of the life-saving efforts from first-responders.
Search and recovery efforts for his wife lasted 3 weeks.
He shares gratitude for the care and attention the Chattanooga community shared in his time of need.
The investigation to find the official cause of the collapse is ongoing.
Last year, the victim's and families received a one-billion dollar settlement.