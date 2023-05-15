Two people were injured and two others were arrested following a shooting Monday afternoon, East Ridge Police Chief Clint Uselton said.
It happened on Poindexter Avenue.
According to ERPD, witnesses told police on the scene that they saw two suspects leave the area, and described the vehicle the suspects allegedly left in.
The car was then spotted on Seminole Drive, leading police on a short chase. The vehicle then hit a tree and the two people ran away, but the were caught after a search.
