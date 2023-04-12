A repeat child sex offender formerly from Dayton, Tenn. and a former U.S. Airman were convicted this week after they both admitted to possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in separate cases.
Kenneth Queen, 35, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of failure to register as a sex offender before U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell.
Queen, who at one point resided in Dayton, had been convicted of sexual battery against a child under 16 and child molestation in October 2008 in Madison County, Georgia, Superior Court. He later moved to Tennessee where he did register as a sex offender.
While living in Monroe County, Ga. in 2020, Queen was reported to have been unlawfully tattooing children and was found to be in possession of graphic child sexual abuse material he captured himself involving a young child. He was required to be registered as a sex offender at the time, but had failed to register himself in Monroe County.
Queen faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each count of possession of CSAM, a maximum sentence of ten years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender and a maximum lifetime of supervised release. He will also have to register as a sex offender for life upon his release from prison. Queen's sentencing is scheduled for July 13, 2023.
A portion of Queen's plea agreement will remain sealed for the protection of the minor victim, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Also this week, 29-year-old Justin Wayne Pallett, of Warner Robins, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 210 months in prison to be followed by a lifetime on supervised release by U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self III, after he previously pleaded guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material.
Pallett, a former U.S. Airman, will have to register as a sex offender for life upon his release from federal prison. There is no parole for federal convictions.
According to Pallett’s plea agreement, the mother of a 13-year-old girl reported to law enforcement in November 2020 that her daughter had exchanged sexually explicit social media messages and images with a 26-year-old male. The man was later identified as Pallett, who was an active duty service member assigned to Robins Air Force Base.
A search warrant executed on Pallett’s Snapchat account revealed he was engaged in similar sexually explicit communication with multiple underage girls. Agents found 178 images and six videos of child sexual abuse material on Pallett’s electronic devices.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.
Project Safe Childhood is led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section. The program marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.