A four-vehicle crash on I-75 closed southbound lanes in Ringgold for over 30 minutes Saturday morning after one driver lost control of his vehicle, hit a guard rail, and landed back in the roadway.
It happened around 7:45 on I-75 at mile marker 352 near the Georgia Visitor Information Center.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, two males involved in the crash fled the scene by jumping inside another vehicle, leaving a 16-year-old male at the crash site.
The minor told authorities he was smuggled into the U.S. and the two subjects who fled were taking him to a location Florida.
A preliminary report of the crash said the minor was then released to Catoosa County Division of Family and Children Services and Homeland Security Investigations-Atlanta was been notified.
GSP said the crash is still under investigation.