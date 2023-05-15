One Chattanooga man was arrested and another is still at large Monday after a college student reported she was drugged at a Nashville bar and raped earlier this month, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.
Joseph Farmer, 36, from Chattanooga was arrested on Friday and has been charged with aggravated rape, kidnapping, credit card fraud, and multiple drug charges. Authorities are still looking for 27-year-old Trevor Casteel, also from Chattanooga, who is facing charges of aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, five counts of credit card fraud and theft, and three other unrelated charges.
According to MNPD, the victim, who was visiting from out of state with a friend, reported that she believed she had been drugged while visiting a bar on Broadway before interacting with Farmer or Casteel, and remembered being raped by both men while driving around in their vehicle on the night of May 4.
She also told police the two men used her credit card at an ATM.
Farmer and Casteel eventually allowed the victim to use her phone to coordinate a drop off location with her friend, and she filed the report with Special Victims detectives the next day.
According to a release, investigators identified the two men through license plate recognition technology that determined the vehicle's path of travel when it left a downtown parking garage with the victim.
Farmer was taken into custody on Friday when Entertainment District Unit officers with MNPD busted a narcotics transaction on 4th Avenue South. Both suspects involved in the transaction fled, but Farmer was apprehended and found to have multiple baggies of drugs and cash on him at the time of the arrest.
Authorities are still looking for Casteel. Farmer currently is being held without bond.