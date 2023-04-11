The Chattanooga City Council voted unanimously during Tuesday's city council meeting to elect councilwomen Raquetta Dotley and Jenny Hill to lead on the the city’s legislative body.
District 7 City Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley was elected as council chair, and District 2 City Councilwoman Jenny Hill was elected as vice-chair.
Dotley will be the first Black female to ever serve as council chair.
Elected to the City Council in 2021, Dotley has served as vice-chair since April 2022. She has chaired the Equity and Community Engagement committee and currently serves as the executive director of the Net Resource Foundation and as church administrator for Westside Missionary Baptist Church.
“It’s an honor to serve our city as chair, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside vice-chair Hill and the rest of the Council to lift up the voices of all residents and make meaningful, positive change in our community,” said Dotley. “Serving the city I love has been an honor and privilege, and I thank my colleagues for trusting me with this responsibility.”
Hill was also elected to City Council in 2021 and currently serves as chair of the Planning and Zoning and Affordable Housing Committees. Previously, Hill served as chair of the Education and Innovation Committee from 2021 to 2022 and was a member of the Hamilton County School Board.
“I am grateful for the support of my colleagues and am excited to continue our work to build a stronger, more unified city as I step into this new leadership role,” said Hill. “I’m honored to be able to serve our community in this expanded capacity, as we work to enhance accountability and transparency.”
“Both Chairwoman Dotley and Vice-Chairwoman Hill embody the spirit of collegiality, hard work, and accountability that our residents deserve and depend upon, and I’m looking forward to working with them as we continue to build One Chattanooga” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “I can’t thank Councilman Ledford enough for his leadership over the past year, which has allowed us to work together on closing gaps and creating opportunities for all our residents. Thanks to the dedicated public servants of our City Council, Chattanooga sets the bar every week for what a local government can accomplish when we collaborate in these chambers, and I’m confident that this will continue under Chairwoman Dotley.”