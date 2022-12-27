Two people have been charged after an invasion-style robbery at Motel 6 on Lee Highway, the Chattanooga Police Department announced Tuesday.
According to officials, Laurence Beaver and Destiny McDaniel assaulted six victims after entering a motel room with a revolver and knife on December 16.
The two stole more than $4,000 in cash.
Beaver and McDaniel face two counts of especially aggravated robbery, four counts of aggravated robbery, and one count of aggravated burglary. According to police, Beaver also had three unrelated warrants for his arrest.