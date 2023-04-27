A tree fell on a Chattanooga home on Thursday, displacing two residents.
The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the call in the 4800 block of Arrowhead Trail just after 3:30 p.m.
A big tree fell on a house in the 4800 block of Arrowhead Trail Thurs. Red Shift companies responded & assisted the residents out of the home. Thankfully, they were not trapped or injured. Photos from the scene show the damage the large tree caused when it landed on the structure pic.twitter.com/5vWBY4LqeY— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) April 27, 2023
Red Shift companies with CFD assisted residents out of the home and no one was injured, CFD said.
The American Red Cross will be assisting the residents affected.