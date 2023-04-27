fallen tree cfd

Photo by CFD

A tree fell on a Chattanooga home on Thursday, displacing two residents.

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the call in the 4800 block of Arrowhead Trail just after 3:30 p.m.

Red Shift companies with CFD assisted residents out of the home and no one was injured, CFD said.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the residents affected.

