1st annual Walnut Street Bridge Festival comes to Chattanooga

Time to celebrate spring and mingle with your local community at The Walnut Street Bridge Festival (A Festival Over The Tennessee River).
The organization says this is the first annual coming-together with the local communities of Chattanooga TN on the bridge.
The event will be held on April 16th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event hosted by Vonzara Inc. will offer shopping at local business vendors, great food, interactive children activities, music by local artist and much more.
Family and friends are invited to enjoy and celebrate one of the world's longest pedestrian bridges in the US for some awesome fun and memories.
This event takes place on the Walnut Street Bridge. So attendees are encouraged to put on their walking shoes and enjoy the day.