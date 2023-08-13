A teen was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Chattanooga last night.
Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4700 block of Pawnee Trail just aft 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Police say when they arrived, they found a 19-year-old male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
They say several vehicles in the area were also damaged by gunfire.
Investigators continue to process evidence in the case.
Anyone wanting to provide anonymous information can call 423-698-2525 or use the Atlas One mobile app.