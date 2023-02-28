A 19-year-old was grazed by a bullet early Tuesday morning after shots were fired into a house, and Chattanooga police are looking for suspects.
It happened at a home on E. 52nd Street just before 6:00AM.
According to Chattanooga police, the victim told officers that he and other occupants of the home were woken up by shots fired from the outside of the house, and he was struck from the inside.
Police said the victim is expected to be okay.
Officers are looking for the person responsible and so far have no suspect information. If you have information, call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App. You don't have to leave your name.