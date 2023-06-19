Noted bicycle manufacturer Trek is recalling 19 different bicycles for a crash hazard, as the hydraulic disc brakes' hose could separate from the brake lever and cause a crash.
The recall involves Trek bicycles with revision 1 of the Promax Solve DSK-925 and Promax F1 DSK-927 hydraulic disc brakes installed as original equipment.
The bikes were from the model years 2021, 2022 and 2023.
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission warns that those with these bicycles should immediately stop using the bicycles with the recalled brakes and contact their local authorized Trek dealer for a free inspection and repair.
Trek has received 195 reports of brake hoses detaching from the brake lever in the United States. No injuries have been reported.
The affected models are shown below:
Trek Bicycles Model Year 21
Trek Bicycles Model Year 22
Trek Bicycles Model Year 23
FX 2
FX2
FX2
FX 3
FX3
Verve 3
Verve 3
Verve+ 3
Verve+ 3
FX Sport 4
FX Sport 4
FX Sport 5
FX Sport 5
FX Sport 6
FX Sport 6
Dual Sport 2
Dual Sport 3
Dual Sport + 2
FX + 2
Consumers can contact Trek at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online or www.trekbikes.com.