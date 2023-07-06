Premier Soccer Academy (PSA) will send their U18 team, Lanus, to Wichita, KS to compete in the US Youth Soccer National President’s Cup July 7-11.
The team was founded by Pedro Kozak in 1997. Pedro was a beloved coach in Chattanooga until he died suddenly and unexpectedly in 2020. The PSA parents were determined not to let the club end with Pedro's passing and have kept the club going these past three years.
The 2022-2023 season was the team's first time ever playing in the Tennessee State League. The club wrapped up a division title back in November of 2022.
On June 14-18 they traveled to Greenville, SC as the Tennessee 18U representative in the Regional President's Cup tournament, which hosted teams from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Florida. It was the club's first trip to regionals and what a debut as they won the tournament.
The top two teams from the East, West, Midwest and South will compete in Wichita for the National President's Cup July 7-11. Lanus is the Team South 18U champion.
They will play Maryland from the East on Friday, July 7th at 2:00 p.m., Utah from the West at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 8th, and then Illinois from the Midwest at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 9th. If they win, they'll advance to the semifinals on Monday, Jul7 10th and finals on Tuesday, July 11th.
For several guys on the team, this is their eighth and final year playing together because some of them graduated high school this year. It's been quite a journey with Pedro's passing and this is a bittersweet finale for this amazing group of young men.