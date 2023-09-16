The 18th annual 'Cammy’s Walk' and 5-k took place over at Ross’s Landing Saturday morning.
The event is meant to encourage body positivity and raise awareness about eating disorders.
The MCR Foundation started hosting the event each September in memory of Mary Cameron Robinson, or Cammy as she was known.
Cammy suffered from several eating disorders and passed away in 2005 at the age of 26.
“We want to create awareness about eating disorders, and the fact that kids as young as... I get calls as young as eight years old all the way up to into their 60’s who are dealing with body issues,” said Emily Collier, Executive Director for the foundation.
Collier says along with raising money on Saturday, they want people to know they provide resources and education free to anyone reaching out.
“Everybodies body is great and they’re all going to be different,” said Collier.
To help host the event the foundation partners with Focus Treatment Centers, which is a residential eating disorder program.
“Thats one reason why we hold this event every year, is to try and remove some of the stigma and say this is what an eating disorder looks like and we can help you with it,” said Preston Goforth, Director of Admissions and Business Development for Focus.
You can mark your calendars now, 'Cammy’s Walk' will be back next September.
If you would like to learn more about Focus or the MCR Foundation, we have their links below.