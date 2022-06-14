Chattanooga police say that an 18-year-old man was shot late Monday night.
Police were alerted to the shooting when a local hospital reported the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound at about 10:20pm.
Officers were unable to locate a crime scene after searching several locations in the city.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. Police say that no amount of information is too small or insignificant.