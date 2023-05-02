The 17th Annual Sportsman’s Warehouse Fisherman's Dream Bass Tournament, presented by Silverdale Baptist Academy, will take place on Saturday, May 6th, 2023, with all proceeds benefitting the Silverdale Baptist Academy Outdoor Education Department.
This year's tournament features over $10,000 in cash and prizes, with payouts based on a minimum of 75 boats.
Anglers entering the tournament will also be entered into a drawing to win a one-man fishing kayak, with the winner announced at the conclusion of the weigh-in.
Anglers will launch from Chester Frost Park on Lake Chickamauga and will be permitted to fish Nickajack, Watts Bar, and Chickamauga Lakes, provided all travel is done by water.
The tournament will be decided based on boat weight cumulative 5 fish total, with the largest weight winning overall.
There will also be hourly big fish winners, giving anglers multiple opportunities to win. Anglers are encouraged to enter early, as boat numbers will be assigned according to the date of the entry fee receipt.
"We are excited to see the community come together to support the Silverdale Baptist Academy Outdoor Education Department and look forward to a great day of fishing," saidAl Rogers, Director of Outdoor Education at SBA.
For complete information on the tournament rules and to register, go here.