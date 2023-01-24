Sen. Ossoff and Sen. Warnock, along with Rep. Williams, have secured $40 million through the bipartisan infrastructure law to fund the first phase of the Concourse D expansion project at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
This project will create 175 jobs and add additional gate capacity in Concourse E while Concourse D is under construction, mitigating disruptions to airport operations.
The upgrades will improve passenger experience with expanded waiting areas, larger restrooms, improved ADA accessibility, an expanded central concourse corridor, and more.
In 2021, Sens. Ossoff and Warnock also secured $13.5 million to update nine airports across Georgia, including Augusta Regional and Columbus Airport, as well as $6 million in grants from the Department of Transportation to improve the travel experience at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.