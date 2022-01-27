A 17-year-old from Chickamauga has been missing for more than a week now. Talyn Kernea's parents are worried about their daughter's safety and hope someone out there has information on where she might be.
She was last seen at her sister's house in downtown Chickamauga. She's 5'7" and around 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and short blonde hair but does change her hair color frequently.
"She went over to her sister's house. I dropped her off, and she said 'I love you. I'll see you tomorrow.' And I said 'okay,’” Angela Kernea, Talyn's mother, told us.
That was the last Angela Kernea had seen or heard from her daughter. Almost nine days have passed and still no word.
"She turned off her - I guess turned it off or her phone went dead. I don't know," Angela Kernea said.
The family believes she left in the overnight hours between last Tuesday into Wednesday.
“Someone purchased her a Lyft to pick her up and purchased a bus ticket from Chattanooga to Charlotte, North Carolina,” the mother told us.
The family says it was all prepaid and they have no connection to North Carolina.
Talyn was diagnosed with autism last summer and is on medication for it. She does not have her medicine and her mother says this is not like her to up and leave. Talyn has always been very clingy to her mom.
"She follows me around through the house," Angela said.
With her condition, Angela says it's very easy for her daughter to trust people and she's worried Talyn is being manipulated.
"Everyday skills as far as communicating with people, that's where her autism kicks in the worst. She can't take cues, conversation cues,” her mom said.
This is a mother's nightmare. If Talyn sees this, her mom wants her daughter to at least let their family know she's okay.
"The hardest thing - not knowing if your child is safe, if she's being fed, being treated okay, has a place to sleep,” Angela said.
If you know anything about where Talyn is, call the Chickamauga Police Department at 706-375-3177.