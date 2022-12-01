Work on the long-awaited -- or dreaded -- phase II of the Interstate-24/Interstate 75 "split" project is set to begin in late spring 2023 after the Tennessee Department of Transportation awarded a $161 million contract for the job.
Charleston, Tennessee-based Wright Brothers Construction Co. was the low bidder Monday with a $161 million price for phase II improvements on 4.8 miles of interstate between the split and the Germantown Road interchange on I-24 and on I-75 between the split and the East Brainerd Road interchange, according to TDOT bid documents and plans.
C.W. Matthews, the contractor on phase I, submitted the next lowest bid of $204 million followed by proposals from two other contractors with bids of $262 million and $266 million, respectively, documents show.
