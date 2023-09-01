One of the most infamous battles of the Civil war in the Tennessee Valley, the Battle of Chickamauga, will be commemorated in the 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga.
Spanning Friday, September 15 to Wednesday, September 20, visitors to the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will participate in the memorialization with a series of tours, hikes, and living history demonstrations.
For Junior Rangers, there will also be a 160th anniversary Jr. Ranger activity booklet that can be picked up inside the visitor center. Participants will receive a special Jr. Ranger patch by bringing the completed booklet back to the visitor center.
The legendary battle took place along the banks of the West Chickamauga Creek between Union and Confederate forces starting on Beginning September 18, 1863.
At stake was Chattanooga, Tennessee, and with it, the fortunes of the fledgling Confederacy and the future of the United States and its citizens, according to the National Park Service.
The battle lasted three days, and claimed the lives of thousands of young soldiers.
The Confederate Army won the battle, but the US Army regrouped in Chattanooga, where a victory there marked the “Death Knell of the Confederacy.”
More information can be found on the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park's 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga website.