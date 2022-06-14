Chattanooga police are investigating another shooting in the city.
Police say that a 16-year-old male was shot in 500 block of Shawnee Trail Monday night at about 11:21pm.
When they arrived, officers wound the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Officers called for HCEMS and began rendering aid to the victim while also establishing and securing the crime scene.
Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for examination and treatment.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.