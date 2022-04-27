A 'major' methamphetamine distribution ring has been broken as part of a six-month long law enforcement operation in McMinn County, according to Sheriff Joe Guy.
Teams from the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office, 10th Judicial DTF, the District Attorney General’s Office, and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted the operation in McMinn and nearby areas, reaching down into north Georgia.
Eight kilograms (17.63 pounds) of methamphetamine, and various quantities of cocaine, Xanax and hydrocodone were seized.
A total of 16 suspects were indicted by the McMinn County Grand Jury on April 19, 2022; 12 have been arrested and four remain at large.
Additional suspects were either taken into custody or surrendered over the weekend to the McMinn County Jail.
According to Guy, most of the arrests in McMinn County were in the Athens and Niota areas.
“I want to commend our officers, the DTF agents, and the TBI for the great work that was done to take down this major meth operation down,” Guy said in a news release. “The Propane Cowboys Case is a victory for the citizens of our county as well as also our region and our state.”
RAYMOND SCOTT KNOX
One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) Over 300 Grams (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-434a)
- One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)
- Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)
- One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug (Alprazolam) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417E)
- Three (3) counts Manufacture/Deliver/Possess with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV (Alprazolam) Drugs (39-17-417E)
- Three (3) counts Possession of a Firearm with the Intent to Go Armed During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (TCA 39-17-1324a)
- One (1) count of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon (TCA 39-17-1307(b)(1)
- One (1) count Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon (TCA 39-17-1307(c)(1)
- One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417C)
- Two (2) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) .5 Grams or More (TCA 39-17-417C)
- Four (4) counts of Sale/Deliver or Aid-Abet the Sale/Deliver of Drugs Obtained with TennCare (TCA 71-5-2601)
- Two (2) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-17-417C)
- One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417C
MELISSA SKINNER
- One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) Over 300 Grams (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-434a)
- One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)
- Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)
- One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug (Alprazolam) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417E)
- Three (3) counts Manufacture/Deliver/Possess with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV (Alprazolam) Drugs (39-17-417E)
- One (1) count Possession of a Firearm with the Intent to Go Armed During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (TCA 39-17-1324a)
- One (1) count of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon (TCA 39-17-1307(b)(1)
- One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417C)
- Two (2) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) .5 Grams or More (TCA 39-17-417C)
- Four (4) counts of Sale/Deliver or Aid-Abet the Sale/Deliver of Drugs Obtained with TennCare (TCA 71-5-2601)
- Two (2) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-17-417C)
- One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417C
JONATHAN KNOX
- One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417C)
- Two (2) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) .5 Grams or More (TCA 39-17-417C)
KENNETH HUCKABY (in Federal Custody)
- One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) Over 300 Grams (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-434a)
- One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)
- Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)
DOUGLAS HUTCHISON
- One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) Over 300 Grams (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-434a)
- One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)
- Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)
- One (1) count Possession of a Firearm with the Intent to Go Armed During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (TCA 39-17-1324a)
- One (1) count of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon (TCA 39-17-1307(b)(1)
GEORGE BUCHANAN
- One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) Over 300 Grams (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-434a)
- One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)
- Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)
LAWERNCE SCHMIDT
- One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) Over 300 Grams (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-434a)
- One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)
- Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)
RUSSELL ROUSE (in Bradley Co Jail)
- One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) Over 300 Grams (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-434a)
- One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)
- Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)
ZACHERY LINER
- One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) Over 300 Grams (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-434a)
- One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)
- Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)
- One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug (Alprazolam) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417E)
- Two (2) counts Manufacture/Deliver/Possess with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV (Alprazolam) Drugs (39-17-417E)
- One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)
- Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)
FELIX MACUGA III
- Two (2) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-17-417C)
- One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417C)
STACY DEWAYNE MOSES
- Four (4) counts of Sale/Deliver or Aid-Abet the Sale/Deliver of Drugs Obtained with TennCare (TCA 71-5-2601)
- Two (2) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-17-417C)
- One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417C)
- One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug (Alprazolam) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417E)
- Two (2) counts Manufacture/Deliver/Possess with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV (Alprazolam) Drugs (39-17-417E)
WANDA SIMPSON
- Four (4) counts of Sale/Deliver or Aid-Abet the Sale/Deliver of Drugs Obtained with TennCare (TCA 71-5-2601)
- Two (2) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-17-417C)
- One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417C)
- One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug (Alprazolam) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417E)
- Two (2) counts Manufacture/Deliver/Possess with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV (Alprazolam) Drugs (39-17-417E)