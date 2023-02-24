Rock City is hosting its 15th annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration, Shamrock City, Saturdays and Sundays, March 11, 12, 18, and 19.
The event features a taste of Irish culture with live music, food, drinks, and the emerald-flowing waters of High Falls.
Rock City is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, and this Irish festival tradition will have activities for all ages with themed activities daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Shamrock City’s annual community partner is the Chattanooga district of the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
MDA is fighting to free individuals and the families who love them from the harmful effects of muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related life-threatening diseases.
Rock City sells Shamrocks for $1 or $5 to help raise needed funds to support services for local families with MD.
Visit www.seerockcity.com/shamrock for more info on the schedule of activities and performances.