Scenic City Fishing guide Richard Simms took 15-year-old Edwards Tarumianz fishing this past week and says Edward reeled in an incredible fish.
“You may catfish for the rest of your life and NEVER catch, or even see, another fish like that!", Richard said.
Richard has been catfishing for 30 years - guiding for 17 of those - and this is a first for him.
This is a neat and very rare catch for anglers and biologists.
Biologists rarely see a fish that has this color lacking which could be defined by one of three categories:
- Albino (absence of pigment in the skin and hair, which are white, and the eyes ,which are usually pink)
- Leucism (reduced pigmentation that is marked by overall pale color or patches of reduced coloring)
-Piebald (having irregular patches of two colors).