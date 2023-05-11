Thirteen years ago Thursday, Tonya Craft's life was changed forever.
On May 11, 2010, she was found not guilty of 22 counts of child molestation.
"I remember that morning waking up and I remember not knowing what was going to happen or what could happen later that day," Craft said to Local 3 News Thursday.
The former kindergarten teacher collapsed into her attorney's arms in 2010 when the verdict came in and she was officially declared an innocent woman.
"It was very intimidating and I remember going up and standing there," said Craft. "A lot of times, we metaphorically talk about this door or that door, and I just remember looking to the left and thinking 'if I go out that door and I can home and try and see my children, but if I go out that door, I'm going to spend the rest of my life in prison.'"
Since then, she's written a book about her experience, earned a law degree and opened a law firm in downtown Chattanooga, where she takes on clients she believes are wrongly accused as she was.
"I do care, but I'm also a very no non-sense very direct," she said. "Just because you come into my office and tell me that you didn't do something, that does not mean that I believe you. You have to prove to me that you didn't."
That law frim grew by one Thursday. Her newest attorney was sworn in by Hamilton County Judge Christie Sell, 13 years to the day when she sat on the other side of the table that she does now.
The fruit of Craft's hard work to turn the worst thing she's ever been through into something good.
"I'm not pretending like it didn't happen," said Craft. "I'm not wrapping it in a box and putting it away. I'm dealing with it."
As for what's next for Craft, she wants to expand her law firm. But, eventually, she wants to get her PhD in forensic psychology and testify in trials as an expert.