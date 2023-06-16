Thirteen Hamilton County high school students graduated from a tech academy program at Chattanooga State on Friday.
BASF partnered with the college for the BASF’s TECH Academy program to inspire kids who are interested in tech careers.
TECH Academy included hands-on classroom sessions with experiments led by Chattanooga State instructors. Students also participated in field trips to local manufacturing facilities including as Tennessee American Water, Nokian Tyres, Tennessee Aquarium, Chattanooga Bakery, and BASF’s Chattanooga facility.
In addition to industry tours and classroom demonstrations, the students learned soft skills and technical skills such as engineering practices, welding, mechatronics and more.
"I just want to congratulate all the students for their success this week. It's been a great week in and working with them in training with them and it's just been a wonderful team group effort," said Robert Gagliano, site manager.
TECH Academy is part of BASF's Stem Education and Workforce Development efforts in North America to support industry growth. The program is funded annually by BASF and is free for students.
This year's graduates are:
- Adrienne Wendel – STEM School Chattanooga
- Zachary Vaillancourt – Virtual Academy
- Alex Vaillancourt – Central High School
- Kennedi Winbush – Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts
- Tauheedah Brady – Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy
- Isaac Kyle – Aaron Academy
- Will Owens – Homeschool
- McKenna Tew – Silverdale Baptist Academy
- Noah Tew – Silverdale Baptist Academy
- Ja'Mauri Benford – Tyner High School
- Lucas Combs – Berean Academy
- Alex Bright – Ooltewah High School
- Adam Bright – Ooltewah High School
Congratulations!