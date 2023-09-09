The 12th Judicial Drug Task Force has arrested, who they call, the leader of the Tri-State Methamphetamine distribution network.
In a release, the task force says an investigation involving multiple agencies has led to charges against Tammy Stone for supplying meth to individuals in Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama.
During an investigation led by 12th Judicial Drug Task Force, Stone was identified as a person who was obtaining large amounts of methamphetamine in the Atlanta, Georgia area and then supplying that meth to other local dealers.
The Drug Task Force says it obtained arrest warrants for Stone in January of 2023.
On September 7th, agents made a traffic stop and arrested Stone on the warrant that was issued in January.
As a result of that stop and subsequent search warrant executions at various locations in Jasper, TN, and Wildwood, GA, agents located meth, cocaine, and a large amount of United States Currency.
The task force also arrested Jason Hulvey. Both individuals had active arrest warrants. Jason Hulvey had warrants in Georgia and Alabama. Tammy Stone had warrants in Tennessee and Georgia.
The investigation by the 12th Judicial Drug Task Force is ongoing and will likely result in additional charges after the District Attorney General's Office reviews the case file.