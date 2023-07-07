Sixty-seven perfect inspection scores this week of the 122 locations inspected.
It would be a wonderful time to get out and enjoy the restaurants of the Tennessee Valley.
It is time to celebrate those who did get a perfect score.
Congratulations to BBQ Shack in Fort Oglethorpe, Scooter's Pizza in Rossville, Chickamauga Nutrition in Chickamauga, The Peach Cobbler Factory in Dalton and Be Caffeinated Bakery in Chattanooga on your perfect scores.
A lot of pools around the Tennessee Valley were inspected.
Here are some that received a perfect score.
Congratulations to the Cross Creek Villas Pool in Chattanooga, Prairie Pass Pool in Apison, Spring Creek Gardens Apartments Pool in East Ridge, The Champion's Club Pool in Ooltewah and the Courtyard Pool in Dalton on your perfect scores.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 88 Perry Village Outdoor Pool 5304 Reneau Way Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Cummings Place Apartments POOL 22 Starview Ln. Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Howard Johnsons Pool 3109 Parker Ln. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Reserve @ Lakeshore Pool 5840 Lake Resort Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Perry Village Outdoor Spa 5304 Reneau Way Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Econo Lodge Pool 150 Browns Ferry Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Oak Hill North Club Pool 550 Leafwood Drive Hixson, TN
- 100 The Shoals at Chickamauga Lake Pool 5873 Lake Resort Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Howard Johnsons 3109 Parker Ln. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 P.F. Chang's China Bistro #9822 2110 Hamilton Place Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 87 Armando's/Lando's 4783 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Drakes LLC 7338 McCutcheon Rd Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Scooter's Coffee #388 7318 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Taco Bell #034026 3210 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Santi's Mexican Grill 2040 Hamilton Pl Blvd Suite 225 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chick-fil-A Northgate Mall 209 Northgate Mall Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Panera Bread 562 Northgate Mall Dr. Suite 102 Hixson, TN
- 100 Santi's Mexican Grill Bar 2040 Hamilton Pl Blvd Suite 225 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #40571 3009 Silverdale Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Subway #31514 8142 E Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chef Chasty Seafood & More 5704 Marlin Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Possum Creek Campground 1845 Lee Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 McCallie School 2850 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 DNA Inks 3903 Ringgold Rd, Suite 109 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Cheesecake Factory #0208 2084 Hamilton Place Blvd Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Ameri-Cantina 6337 East Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Americas Best Value Inn 7638 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Bitter Alibi 825 Houston Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 2343 Shallowford Village Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Waterford Place Apartments POOL 6220 Shallowford Rd. #B Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Embassy Suites Pool 2321 Lifestyle Way. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Champion's Club Pool 7502 Snow Hill Road Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Alton Place Apartments POOL 335 Croll Court Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Royal Harbour Homeowners Association Pool Royal Club Dr. Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Towne Hills Residence 1115 Towne Hills Dr. Hixson, TN
- 88 Staybridge Suites Pool 7015 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Trails of Signal Mtn. Pool 3535 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 TownePlace Suites 7010 McCutcheon Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Parc 1346 Apartments Pool 1346 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Embassy Suites Pool 2321 Lifestyle Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 TownePlace Suites Pool 7010 McCutcheon Rd Chattanooga, TN Follow-Up
- 88 Staybridge Suites 7015 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Champion's Club 7502 Snow Hill Road Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Reserve at Creekside Pool 1340 Reserve Way Chattanooga, TN Follow-Up
- 100 Alton Place Apartments Pool 335 Croll Court Chattanooga, TN Follow-Up
- 95 Double Tree Chattanooga 2232 Center St Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Texas Roadhouse #96 7016 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Texas Roadhouse #96 7016 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Camp Dogwood Kitchen 1900 Lee Pike Soddy Daisy, TN 3
- 98 The Read House Pool 107 W MLK Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Rodizio Grill Hamilton Place 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd Ste 201 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Spring Creek Gardens Apartments Pool 950 Spring Creek Rd. East Ridge, TN
- 100 Creative Discovery Museum-Spark Central 321 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Typhoon Of Tokyo 3953 Dayton Blvd. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Lupton Room P.O. BOX 11048 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Alleia 25 E. Main St., Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 41 Tattoo 515 Airport Rd., Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Camp Dogwood 1900 Lee Pike. Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Randy's Catering 2103 S. Highland Park Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Alleia 25 E. Main St., Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Plaza Refreshment Center P.O. BOX 11048 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Standard Ink 434 Frazier Ave., Suite 4169 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sale Creek Campground 15222 May Rd. Sale Creek, TN
- 100 41 Tattoo 515 Airport Rd., Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Eleanor's Diner (Mobile) 2815 Addison Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Firebirds Wood Fired Grill 2107 Gunbarrel Road Ste 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Northshore Village Pool 621 Memorial Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Christy's Sports Bar 3469 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Motel 6 Pool 7707 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Wendy's #2973 1868 Dayton Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 The Villas at Oakcrest Pool 7255 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Sonic SRI #4104 7420 E Brainerd Rd Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Olive Garden #1104 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Olive Garden #1104 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 94 The Villas at Oakcrest Pool 7255 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Be Caffeinated Bakery 715 Signal Mountain Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lakeshore Estates Community Club Pool 4818 Montcrest Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Firebox Grill 7025 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hunters Point- Pool 7401 Allemande Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Be Caffeinated Bakery 715 Signal Mountain Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Prairie Pass Pool 3370 Prairie Pass Apison, TN Follow-Up
- 100 Civil Provisions and Bar 720 Mississippi Avenue Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Firebirds Wood Fired Grill 2107 Gunbarrel Road Ste 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Panoram Imports Catering LLC 806 East 12th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lakeshore Estates Community Club Pool 4818 Montcrest Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Olive Garden #1104 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hunters Point- Pool 7401 Allemande Way Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Sonic SRI #4104 7420 E Brainerd Rd Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 The Villas at Oakcrest Pool 7255 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Zaxby's 7328 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Olive Garden #1104 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Nail and Face Space 6940 Lee Hwy 102 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Best Western Heritage Inn Pool 7641 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Pinnacle Condominium Pool 1131 Stringers Ridge Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Northshore Village Pool 621 Memorial Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Motel 6 Pool 7707 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lake Breeze Subdivision Pool 6162 Stoney River Drive Harrison, TN
- 100 Cross Creek Villas Pool 4025 Oakwood Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Blue Bird Row Apartments 1348 Passenger Street Chattanooga, TN Follow-Up
- 98 Pinnacle Condominium Pool 1131 Stringers Ridge Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Northshore Village POOL 621 Memorial Drive Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 94 Baymont Inn Pool 360 Paul Huff Pkwy. Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Cafe Roma 220 N. Ocoee St. Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 The Lunch Box Mobile Unit 2298 Keith St NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Ok Maguey 210 Paul Huff Pkwy. Suite 400 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Tinsley Park Pool Kenneth Tinsley Park Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Fairfield Inn Pool 2815 Westside Dr. Cleveland, TN
- 94 Fairfield Inn & Suites 2815 Westside Dr. Cleveland, TN
- 90 Panera Bread 375 Paul Huff Pkwy. Cleveland, TN
- 97 Fairfield Inn & Suites Breakfast 2815 Westside Dr. Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 100 Harvest Deaf Ministries 1314 Old Three Notch Rd. Ringgold, GA
- 96 B'z Frozen Lemonade and T's Nutz (Mobile Unit) 186 Nituna Ave. Rossville, GA
- 100 Scooters Pizza 1730 Lakeview Dr. Rossville, GA
- 100 BBQ Shack 2936 Lafayette Rd. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
- 98 Guthries 5404 136 Hwy. P.O. Box 133 Trenton, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 100 Chickmauga Nutrition 1001 Lafayette Rd. Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Big Rock Grill (Rock City) 1400 Patten Rd. Lookout Mountain, GA
- 100 Café 7 (Rock City) 1400 Patten Rd. Lookout Mountain, GA
- 100 Grandview 1301 Patten Rd. Lookout Mountain, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 The Peach Cobbler Factory 785 Shugart Rd. Suite 9B Dalton, GA
- 100 Courtyard Hotel 785 College Dr. Dalton, GA
- 100 Courtyard Pool 785 College Dr. Dalton, GA