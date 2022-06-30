Twelve Hamilton County high school students have graduated from BASF’s TECH Academy program, that introduces students to technical and craft careers through a partnership with Chattanooga State Community College.
“This is a unique opportunity for high school students to experience different hands-on activities and see a wide range of career field opportunities,” said Brittany Davis, the Operations Manager at BASF in Chattanooga. “We at BASF sponsor this program in collaboration with Chattanooga State in hopes that these students feel more prepared to choose STEM-related careers.”
Each day of TECH Academy began with hands-on classroom sessions led by Chattanooga State instructors. Students participated in afternoon field trips for additional training and gained insight into local manufacturing facilities. Students toured Nokian Tyres, Chickamauga Dam, Lodge Cast Iron, Coca-Cola, and BASF’s Chattanooga facility this year.
Students learned soft skills to use in the workplace and technical skills related to plant operations, engineering practices, 3D printing, welding, mechatronics and more.
“I enjoyed the hands-on experience and broad understanding of all the different courses and what manufacturing careers have to offer,” said Alex Williams, a TECH Academy participant and rising senior at Chattanooga High School for Creative Arts. “I would recommend TECH Academy to anyone; they’re equipping us with instrumental life skills and showing us different places we can take our careers.”
TECH Academy is part of BASF’s STEM education and workforce development efforts in North America to support industry growth and regional investment. The program is funded annually by BASF and is free for students. The application process is open to any local student going into their junior or senior year of high school interested in technical careers. Applications for the 2023 TECH Academy will open in February.
The following students completed TECH Academy 2022:
- Graysen Morris – Red Bank High School
- John-Thomas Black - STEM School of Chattanooga
- Ben Daughtery – Homeschool
- Ian Etheridge – Homeschool
- Bryson Hager – Homeschool
- William Russell – Home Life Academy
- Alex Williams – Chattanooga High School for Creative Arts
- Wesley Ziegenmier – Ooltewah High School
- Nathaniel Odom – Grace Baptist Academy
- Jonathan Whitmill – Home Life Academy
- Henry Rollins – STEM School Chattanooga
- Andrew Breneman – Homeschool