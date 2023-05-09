A sting operation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and other agencies resulted in the arrests of 12 people for child pornography and related charges.
The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force coordinated the effort.
The operation, titled “Operation Golden Eagle” took several months of planning and involved the collaboration of 12 law enforcement agencies, which took place over a three-day period beginning Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Those arrested ranged in age from 24-64 years of age. The suspects traveled from nearby areas with the intent of meeting a child for sex, according to the GBI. Eleven of those arrested believed they were going to a location to meet with a child and engage in prearranged sex acts. One was arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material found during a search warrant execution, the GBI said.
Arrested and charged were:
- Ameziane Hadjaz, 38 years old, from Acworth, GA, occupation: sales engineer; charged with OCGA 16-12-100.2(d)(1) Computer/Electronic Pornography & Child Exploitation Prevention.
- Jason Rogich, 47 years old, from Adairsville, GA, occupation: unemployed; charged with OCGA 16-12-100.2(d)(1) Computer/Electronic Pornography & Child Exploitation Prevention.
- Algenone Kenonta Shaw, 33 years old, from Cartersville, GA, occupation: unknown; charged with OCGA 16-12-100.2(d)(1) Computer/Electronic Pornography & Child Exploitation Prevention and OCGA 16-10-24(b) Obstruction.
- Senaca Terry Darns, 43 years old, from Cartersville, GA, occupation: landscaper; charged with OCGA 16-12-100.2(d)(1) Computer/Electronic Pornography & Child Exploitation Prevention
- Melvin Walcott, 56 years old, from Cartersville, GA, occupation: rideshare driver; charged with OCGA 16-12-100.2(d)(1) Computer/Electronic Pornography & Child Exploitation Prevention.
- Jonathan Brumit, 42 years old, from Lindale, GA, occupation: forklift driver; charged with OCGA 16-12-100.2(d)(1) Computer/Electronic Pornography & Child Exploitation Prevention.
- Dannis Lucious Jackson, 43 years old, from Rome, GA, occupation warehouse worker; charged with OCGA 16-12-100.2(d)(1) Computer/Electronic Pornography & Child Exploitation Prevention.
- Justin Leo Tan, 24 years old, from Lawrenceville, GA, occupation: unemployed; charged with OCGA 16-12-100.2(d)(1) Computer/Electronic Pornography & Child Exploitation Prevention and O.C.G.A. 16-11-106 Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime
- Jose A. Martinez-Medina, 45 years old, from Cave Spring, GA, occupation: factory supervisor; charged with OCGA 16-5-46 Human Trafficking.
- Tyler Jordon Croft, 25 years old, from Hull, GA, occupation: unemployed; charged with OCGA 16-5-46 Human Trafficking
- Curtis Breeden, 33 years old, from Cartersville, GA, occupation: factory worker; charged with OCGA 16-12-100 Sexual Exploitation of Children (9 counts).
- William Biggs, Jr, 64 years old, from Cartersville, GA, occupation: unemployed; OCGA 16-12-100.2(d)(1) Computer/Electronic Pornography & Child Exploitation Prevention
GBI digital forensic investigators were on hand at the operation to forensically process 16 electronic devices that were seized as evidence during the operation.
Undercover investigators in the operation had more than 98 exchanges with persons on various social media and internet platforms.
During many of these exchanges, the suspects directed conversations towards sex with persons they believed to be minors. In some of the conversations, the arrangement of sex with a minor in exchange for monetary compensation. Twenty-one cases met the threshold for arrest.
Eleven of those cases were concluded with arrests after the perpetrator attempted to actually meet the “child” in person.
In several instances, the suspect introduced obscene or lude content, often exposing what they thought was a child to pornography or requesting the child produce and send sexual or pornographic images for them.
The agencies involved were:
- Bartow County Sheriff’s Office
- Bartow County District Attorney’s Office
- Cartersville Police Department
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Floyd County Police Department
- Georgia Bureau of Investigation (CEACC, HEAT, GISAC, and Region 7)
- Hall County Sheriff’s Office
- Homeland Security Investigations
- Lilburn Police Department
- Polk County Police Department
- Roswell Police Department
- United States Secret Service