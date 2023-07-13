Collegedale police chased a man suspected of trying to fraudulently return items to a local Walmart Saturday night.
Police were alerted to the man by a Walmart Loss Prevention Officer, where the man is said to have picked up items in the store and tried to return them without buying them.
The man got into his car and tried to leave the Collegedale Walmart on Little Debbie Parkway as Collegedale police turned on their emergency lights.
Police were able to stop the car at the intersection of Little Debbie Parkway and Reagan Lane, and saw what they described as an older white male in the front passenger’s seat of the vehicle pleading to be let out.
The car then backed up and police began pursuit which continued into nearby Bradley County.
Police say the driver crossed over the center line and threw an object out of the car as the chase hit speeds of 112mph.
The chase ended at Old Harrison Circle, where the suspect left the car and ran into the woods.
Police were able to capture and arrest Zachary Mathews after a short foot case.
Police later discovered that the older man in the vehicle earlier had been able to get out of the car before the chase began.
Mathews had active warrants for two counts each of burglary of a business and theft under $1,000.
From the chase, Mathews also faces charges of evading arrest, fabricating or tampering with evidence and reckless driving.
Mathews was transported to the Hamilton County Jail.