Eleven dogs are now dead after a house fire in Dalton on Friday. The dogs were supposed to be boarded at Barks and Bubbles, a grooming and boarding facility in Dalton, but were instead at someone else's home.
Jada Loftin and her family are now left devastated. They boarded their two dogs Dolly, who was her son's emotional support animal, and Jacob at Barks and Bubbles as they headed out of the country for the fourth of July weekend.
When she called in to check on them, she received news she never expected.
"A woman answered the phone, she said there was a fire, and your babies were in it, and they're dead," explained Loftin.
Whitfield County Fire Department said at 1 p.m. on July 7th, a fire broke out at a home on S. Adelia Dr. During their search they found 11 dogs in a back room. They died from smoke inhalation, including Dolly and Jacob.
Loftin's 10 and 13-year-old son's took it the hardest, learning their dogs had died.
"Eli, my oldest, he screamed and became visibly upset. My youngest ran off and I later found out that he was praying that it was wrong."
Loftin said she later found out an altercation happened at the pet salon on July 3rd and the owner Tyler Bobo abandoned all the dogs. She said Bobo's ex-husband Bert Smith offered to take care of the dogs since no one else could.
Kaitlynn Espy, a former employee of Barks and Bubbles said Bobo was very disorganized and had a habit of just disappearing.
"We open at 9, he'd get there at 10:30, be there for 30 minutes and then leave and be gone for two to three hours, while the dogs that are on his books hadn't been touched."
Loftin said she hasn't been able to contact Bobo. We tried reaching him, but are met with a full voicemail box and the salon's Facebook page has been deleted.
"He promised to take care of my family members, my pet babies and he didn't. He let me down, and he let them down and he let my children down, my boys down and that's something I can't forgive right now," explained Loftin.